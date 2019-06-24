Reps of int’l organizations familiarized with activity of Azerbaijan’s DOST center in Baku (PHOTO)

24 June 2019 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

Representatives of a number of countries to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations visited Center #1 of the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) in Baku under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Trend reports on June 24.

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Metin Karimli informed the guests about the work carried out in the country to improve the quality of social services through the introduction of innovative methods.

He stressed that the "DOST" project will allow to meet all the requests of citizens by using the "single window" service.

The diplomats visited the departments rendering services in the field of pensions, benefits and scholarships, employment, labor relations, disability, medical expertise, prosthetic and orthotic care, and other services.

Director of the Center #1 Seymur Aliyev spoke about the principles of the activity of the center and stressed that about 500 people are served here every day.

The guests were informed about the work of social agents and volunteers, as well as of the process of rendering services to citizens.

The electronic systems in the field of labour, employment, social security as well as electronic servicesrendered to the population were demonstrated to the representatives of foreign delegations. The video footage about DOST was also demonstrated.

