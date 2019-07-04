After repair, SOCAR proceeds to export its oil via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline

4 July 2019 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has resumed oil pumping via the northern export route - the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline after the break for repair since March, Trend reports with reference to Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the SOCAR public relations and events department.

Trend earlier reported with reference to SOCAR that there are plans to send about 320,000 tons of oil through this pipeline to Novorossiysk and from there to world markets in the third quarter this year, including 80,000 tons of this volume in July and August each and more than 160,000 tons in September.

Azerbaijan suspended oil pumping via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in March this year due to repair on the Azerbaijani section of the pipeline.

The Russian pipeline company Transneft reports that the general plans for this year on the supplies of Azerbaijan’s oil via this route remain unchanged - 1.3 million tons of oil. The transit of Azerbaijan’s oil via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in January-March 2019 amounted to 249,500 tons, according to statistics of Transneft.

According to SOCAR’s Marketing and Economic Operations Department, Azerbaijan plans to pump 1.3 million tons of oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in 2019. Azerbaijan has been transporting oil along this route since 1997.

