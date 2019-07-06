Regional Cuisine Festival to be held in Azerbaijan's Guba district

6 July 2019 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Kamala Mammadli - Trend:

Products of local food producers will be exhibited at Regional Cuisine Festival in Azerbaijan's Guba district, Trend reports referring to the country's State Tourism Agency.

The Festival organized by the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Businesses, will be held on July 27 in Nizami Park with the support of the State Tourism Agency, the Ministry of Culture and the district executive authority.

Separate zones will be organized at the festival under the names "Kitchen Samples", "Products Territory and Tastings" and "Sale of Local Agricultural Products" where manufacturers can present their products.

The festival also involves zones "Main Stage", "Master Classes" and "Amusement Park", which will be host gastronomic, cultural, historical and entertainment programs.

