AZERNEWS releases another print issue

15 August 2019 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 15.

The new edition includes articles: Turkish Space Agency intends to cooperate with Azerbaijan; Trade with Kazakhstan keeps increasing; Finnish company brings innovations to local market; “Steppe Man” film awarded in India, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

