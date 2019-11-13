Azerbaijan sets criterion of need

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The issue related to the criterion of need in Azerbaijan for 2020 was put forward for discussion at the plenary meeting of the country’s parliament, Trend reports on Nov. 13.

In accordance with the draft bill, the criterion of need for assigning the targeted social assistance for 2020 has been set at 160 manat ($94.1).

After the discussions, the bill was adopted by voting.

This law will enter into force on January 1, 2020.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news