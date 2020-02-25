Nar’s 4G users surpass 1 million! (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Always providing high-quality network experience to their customers, Nar sees the number of customers connecting to and actively using 4 / 4.5G, surpass 1 million. Notably, the total number of Nar's 4G users has doubled over the last year primarily thanks to over 1,000 new LTE / LTE-A base stations in Baku and the regions.

The mobile operator has always attached particular importance to network improvement in the regions alongside the capital city. As a result of improvement works, the number of 4G users in different regions increased by 101% compared to last year. Remarkably, the one millionth user of Nar’s 4G network is Mushvig Babayev from the district of Oghuz. On this occasion, Nar CEO, Gunnar Pahnke, welcomed the one millionth 4G user at Nar’s headquarters and presented him the latest model smartphone as a gift.

“Further expansion of the high-quality and high-speed LTE / LTE-A network is one of the key areas of our customer-centric business approach. As the youngest mobile operator, we mark an important achievement at this moment. Thus, the number of subscribers using our 4G network has exceeded 1 million which means that every second Nar subscriber is an active 4G user. We are pleased that customers prefer Nar not only for convenient and affordable products, but also for the quality network”, stated Gunnar Pahnke.

The increase in the number of Nar’s 4G users was made possible by the installation of new base stations across the country, new bundles and tariffs, as well as the growth of 4G smartphone penetration. As of now, Nar provides 4G services in the central areas of 54 regional districts which has increased geographical coverage to 76% of the country area. Currently, Nar’s 4G network covers 93,2% of the country population.