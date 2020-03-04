Minister: Azerbaijan pursuing open door policy for foreign investments
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
Trend:
Azerbaijan is expanding the economic ties with the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said.
Jabbarov made the remark at the business forum on the development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Rostov region in Baku, Trend reports on March 4.
"Azerbaijan is pursuing an open door policy for foreign investments,” the minister said.
