Azerbaijani Central Bank discloses volume of loan restructurization requests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The volume of requests for restructuring loans has reached nearly 550 million manat ($323.5 million), Chairman of the Board of Central Bank of Azerbaijani (CBA) Elman Rustamov said.

The chairman made the remark at a press conference on the cancellation of licenses of Azerbaijan’s NBC Bank and AG Bank, Trend reports.

According to Rustamov, as of early May, 48,000 requests for restructuring loans in the amount of 549 million manat ($322.9 million) were submitted in Azerbaijan, of which only 15 appeals weren’t positively responded.

As the chairman noted, in total, about 91 percent of all appeals fell on business loans, 4 percent - on consumer loans, and 5 – on mortgage loans. Meanwhile, over 37 percent of the requests for restructuring loans in the amount of 200 million manat ($117.6 million) were already considered.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 13)