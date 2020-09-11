Azerbaijan's initiative: Tourism Organization of Turkic-Speaking States to be founded

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.11

By Zhale Gasimova – Trend:

Tourism Organization of Turkic-Speaking States will be established on Azerbaijan Tourism Association’s initiative and with support of the leading tourism organizations of Turkey, Trend reports referring to the association.

The main goal of this organization is to jointly promote the tourism potential of the Turkic world.

Currently, top-level negotiations are underway with the relevant structures of Turkic-speaking countries on the organization’s establishment.