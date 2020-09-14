Azerbaijan, Iran discuss construction of new road bridge over Astarachay

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Zhale Qasimova – Trend:

A virtual meeting was held between Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Ramin Guluzade, and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

The representatives of the foreign ministries of the two countries also attended the meeting.

During the videoconference, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport.

During the negotiations, the sides talked about the construction of a new road bridge and a pedestrian crossing over Astarachay.

An agreement was reached to speed up the work to coordinate the draft Intergovernmental Memorandum of Understanding to create a legal basis for the construction of the bridge.

The volume of bilateral and transit cargo transportation by vehicles between Azerbaijan and Iran has recently increased.

There is a need to build a new road bridge and a pedestrian crossing over Astarachay at the Astara (Azerbaijan) - Astara (Islamic Republic of Iran) checkpoint in connection with the expiration of the service life of the existing road bridge over Astarachay.

The issues related to the relations in the field of transport between the two countries, the North-South International Transport Corridor, the projects being implemented in Iran, and the development of cargo transportation in the future were also discussed during the videoconference.