Azerbaijan's products to be presented at future international exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.5

By Zhale Qasimova – Trend:

The 3rd China International Import Expo will be held in Shanghai from November 4 through 10, where Azerbaijani products will be presented, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The exhibition will feature products manufactured by The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) in more than 20 companies in the country - pomegranate juice, hazelnuts, fruit distillates, mineral waters, flour and confectionery products, tea, jam, compote, lemonade, wine and other alcoholic beverages, dried fruits, etc.

The exhibition will include discussions on increasing the export of Azerbaijani products, as well as meetings with potential buyers.

---

