Azerbaijan increases competitiveness in foreign trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The goal of the ‘Trade Statistics Portal’, created by the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan, is to visualize the country's foreign trade turnover for interested parties, Anar Suleymanov, Head of the State Customs Committee's secretariat, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at an event dedicated to the project of the SCC, Trade Statistics Portal.

According to Suleymanov, the portal will provide statistical data to interested parties wishing to do business and support business research.

This will create a basis for increasing Azerbaijan's competitiveness in trade, the SCC representative said.

The head of the SCC secretariat said that the development of the portal began 18 months ago.

Today, this resource is in the public domain, he noted.

As Suleymanov said, the portal will provide an opportunity to find any information in eight areas, in particular, export and import indicators for 99 goods.

“The new project will create conditions for a more transparent and quick introduction of e-commerce, efficient use of available resources,” the SCC representative added.