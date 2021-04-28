Low-cost Airline of Azerbaijan - Buta Airways to start operating special flights to Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

“Buta Airways” - the low-cost airline of Azerbaijan expands the geography of international flights. The Airline will relaunch flights from Baku to the capital of Turkey – Ankara. Starting from May 17 the special flights on route Baku-Ankara-Baku are planned to be operated.

According to the schedule, the Airline plans to operate two flights a week - on Mondays and Thursdays.

The low-cost airline of Azerbaijan has been operating flights to Izmir since December 6 last year, and has resumed flights from Baku to Istanbul since March 18 this year.

Taking into account the restrictions imposed and rules introduced due to the epidemiological situation of the country, the Airline offers tickets only at two fares – “Standard” and “Super”. Both fares include free seat selection and airport check-in options.

Tickets for these flights are available on the official website of “Buta Airways” (at the “Super” and “Standard” fares), as well as at the official agencies of the Airline (only at the “Super” fare).

The cost of a ticket for the flight starts from 55 euros.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of Heydar Aliyev International Airport both for departures and arrivals.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Passengers traveling on Baku-Ankara airport flights should:

- have the right to enter the territory of Turkey. The entry requirements for Turkey during the COVID-19 pandemic are available on the Airline's website at: https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/turkey

- get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take COVID-19 test is published on the Airline's website at: https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/clinics

Passengers traveling on Ankara-Baku flights should:

- check their right of entry to Azerbaijan. The list of categories of persons who are allowed to enter Azerbaijan is available at: https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/azerbaijan

- get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. It is recommended to have a QR code embedded on the test results which will be verified at the check-in counters. When leaving Turkey, you can take the test at one of the “Memorial SağlıkGrubu” clinics or other clinics from the list published on the website of the Ministry of Health of the country: https://hsgm.saglik.gov.tr/tr/haberler/yetkilendirilmis-covi-d-19-tani-laboratuvarlari.html

In accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving in Baku by these flights will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Passengers in both directions should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 48 hours prior to their scheduled flight departure.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in connection with the epidemiological situation in the country, persons meeting and seeing off passengers are not allowed to enter the Terminal.

