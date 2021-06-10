Baku holding 14th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:01)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

The 14th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition (Caspian Agro 2021) and the 26th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan 2021) opened at the Baku Expo Center on June 10, the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry told Trend

The first exhibition, held in a traditional format after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was organized in full accordance with the requirements of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in connection with the quarantine regime.

While speaking at the opening ceremony, Agriculture Minister Inam Kerimov said that as a result of the purposeful policy being pursued by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has entered a qualitatively new stage of development.

“All sectors of our economy, including agriculture, are developing dynamically,” the minister said. “The liberation of the occupied lands by our victorious troops under the leadership of the supreme commander created great opportunities for the restoration of the agricultural sector in these districts.”

"The widespread use of advanced innovations and technologies in agriculture is one of the main tasks,” Kerimov said. “International agro-industrial exhibitions are of great importance in the transfer of modern technologies and best practices."

Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov and Regional Director of Caspian Event Organizers LLC Edward Strachan also delivered speeches at the event.

They described today's exhibitions as an important platform for renewing business relations and establishing new cooperation.

Some 248 companies from 27 countries are participating in the Caspian Agro 2021 and InterFood Azerbaijan 2021 exhibitions. A "smart farm" concept, equipment for animal husbandry, agricultural machinery, laboratory equipment, new varieties of seeds and other products are demonstrated within the Caspian Agro 2021.

The exhibition covers various spheres of the agro-industrial complex, namely, agricultural machinery, livestock and poultry farming, feed, veterinary medicine, crop production, innovative technologies in agriculture.

The equipment, food products, solutions for production automation, packaging materials and other goods for various sectors of the food industry are showcased at the InterFood Azerbaijan 2021 exhibition.

The innovative solutions and achievements in the relevant field are demonstrated in the pavilion of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

So, agrodrons that spray fertilizers and plant seeds, as well as reveal areas with pests and spray medicines over such areas are presented at the stand of innovative projects.

Visitors of the exhibition are also informed about AgroUber, which manages communications between farmers and machine operators, as well as about mobile agricultural laboratory projects.

Moreover, the work of modern combine harvesters in open areas, in the mountains and foothills was clearly demonstrated.

For the first time, volunteers of the Regional Development and Agrarian Development Volunteers organizations are taking part in the three-day exhibition.