WB notes key factor in supporting Azerbaijan's anti-corruption efforts

The assessment of the independent index of audit offices will support Azerbaijan's efforts to combat corruption and improve reforms, Sarah Michael, World Bank (WB) Country Manager for Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Sarah Michael made the remark at the WB event on the ‘Independent Index of Supreme Audit Institutions for 2021.’

According to Michael, the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan, which is the highest audit body in the country, has taken a worthy place among the legal departments.

The level of Azerbaijan has been defined at level B (9.0-9.5). This category includes Turkey, Russia, Argentina, China, Croatia, and other countries, she added.

