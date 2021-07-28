WB notes key factor in supporting Azerbaijan's anti-corruption efforts
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The assessment of the independent index of audit offices will support Azerbaijan's efforts to combat corruption and improve reforms, Sarah Michael, World Bank (WB) Country Manager for Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.
Sarah Michael made the remark at the WB event on the ‘Independent Index of Supreme Audit Institutions for 2021.’
According to Michael, the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan, which is the highest audit body in the country, has taken a worthy place among the legal departments.
The level of Azerbaijan has been defined at level B (9.0-9.5). This category includes Turkey, Russia, Argentina, China, Croatia, and other countries, she added.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni
Latest
Friendship, fruitful partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel - solid foundation for development of relations – Minister
Russian president discusses situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during Security Council meeting
Rumors of Turkish Grand National Assembly's statement on creation of joint Turkic army - not true (VIDEO)
Mine clearance underway on suburbs of reservoir in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojaly - Trend TV (PHOTO)
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries opens tender on modernization at polypropylene production plant
Prosecutor demands imprisonment for Armenian terrorists who tortured Azerbaijanis during first Karabakh war
Reconstruction of highway connecting several settlements under completion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district (PHOTO)
Indian embassy in Baku inaugurates Indian Gallery within Gobustan National Historical Artistic Preserve (PHOTO)
Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov met with BHOS graduates who will continue their education abroad (PHOTO)