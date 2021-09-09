Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan can create single operator to implement Trans-Caspian trade route - Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

Kazakhstan proposed to create a single operator for the implementation of the Trans-Caspian trade route jointly with Azerbaijan, Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, said on Facebook, Trend reports on Sept. 9.

According to Sultanov, during the meetings held in Baku, he has invited Azerbaijani colleagues to participate in the implementation of industrial cooperation projects in the existing and projected Kazakh border trade and logistics centers (Khorgos, Central Asia, Alatau, and others), as well as in the development of a new trade-logistical hub based on the existing seaport infrastructure in the Caspian Sea.

"We talked about the upgrading of the infrastructure of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) with the Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev,” he noted. “We discussed the interaction between the ports of Aktau, Kuryk, and Alat (Baku port) and the processes of creating a single operator for the implementation of the Trans-Caspian trade route.”

The minister stressed that the task of the single operator will be the coordination of all transit countries along with the Asia-Europe route and in the opposite direction, the formation of a single tariff for the entire corridor, which is the request of the business itself, for which such a tariff will greatly facilitate trade logistics.