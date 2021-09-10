Azerbaijan actively restoring all infrastructure in liberated areas - economy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is actively restoring all infrastructure in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the country’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the 10th Meeting of the Turkic Council’s Economy Ministers, Trend reports on Sept.10.

"The liberation of Karabakh has created new prospects and new challenges. As a result of the liberation of our lands, we can talk about the Zangezur corridor and direct communication with Nakhchivan and Turkey, as well as access to the markets of Central Asia,” Jabbarov noted.

“The process of active restoration of all infrastructure is underway in the liberated territories. All our projects will be implemented in accordance with world-class innovative solutions. At the same time, the creation of the Agdam industrial park has already begun," he added.

The 10th meeting of the ministers of economy of the countries participating in the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states (Turkic Council) has started its work in Baku.

The meeting is being held under the joint chairmanship of the Turkic Council’s Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev and the Minister Jabbarov and with the participation of the ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary and Turkey.

Within the framework of the event, the possibilities of expanding economic cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries will be discussed. Besides, the ceremony of presenting 2-nd business award of the Turkic Council will take place.

The ministers will also discuss the organization of the working and investment forums of the Turkic Council, to be held in Budapest and Bishkek.