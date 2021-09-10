Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan talks on opportunities for foreign companies in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Azerbaijan is ready to create the necessary conditions for foreign companies in the liberated territories of the country, Trend reports, referring to the statement of Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy.

The liberation of Karabakh has created new opportunities for cooperation with companies of Turkic-speaking countries, he said.

The Azerbaijani side is ready to create the necessary conditions for foreign companies and attract investments, Jabbarov added.

The meeting of the Ministers of Economy of the participating countries of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) was held in Baku.

The meeting was chaired by the Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Bagdad Amreev and the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, with the participation of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and Turkey.

Within the context of the event, the possibilities of expanding economic cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries were discussed.

The ministers also discussed the organization of the working and investment forums of the Turkic Council, which will be held in Budapest and Bishkek.

