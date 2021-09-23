Azerbaijan to approve long-term strategic plan for economic dev't
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22
Trend:
The five-year strategic plan for the development of Azerbaijan's economy will be adopted by late 2021, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.
"This plan will contribute to the economic development of the country," the minister added.
