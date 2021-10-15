Azerbaijan to build water treatment facilities in Alat FEZ (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Work is underway within the project on creating an infrastructure for drinking water supply and drainage in Azerbaijan’s Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ), having a huge importance for the country's economy, Azersu OJSC told Trend on Oct.14.

According to the company, at the next stage of the project, a modular wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 2,000 cubic meters per day will be built.

The company is currently engaged in the construction of main water pipelines and collectors for drainage of rainwater.

The project also envisions the drinking water supply of the zone through the main water pipeline Kur River-Baku. For this, a connection was made to the mains and a main water supply was laid with pipes with a diameter of 530 mm. At the same time, the 1.5-kilometer section of the Kur-Baku pipeline passing through the economic zone was moved out of the zone, the company said.

The construction of an open-type canal with a length of 900 meters to drain rain and groundwater from the territory continues. The water flowing into the open canal will be diverted into closed collectors made of concrete pipes with a diameter of 1400 and 1800 mm and a length of three kilometers. Two micro-tunnels with a total length of 190 meters are being built at the intersection of the collectors with the road and railways.

To date, more than 60 percent of the construction of open and closed collectors has been completed. Work on the project, which began in September, is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

Taking into account the development of the village of Alat and surrounding settlements, as well as the Alat free economic zone, it’s planned to build a biological water treatment plant with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters per day, as well a 3-kilometer conduit along the bottom of the Caspian Sea to drain the treated water, added the company.