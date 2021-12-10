Azerbaijan's main task - to simplify legislative framework for business sector, says MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The main task in Azerbaijan is to simplify the legislative framework for the business sector, Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of Azerbaijani Parliament Tahir Mirkishili said at the II Forum of Young Businessmen on Dec. 10, Trend reports.

According to Mirkishili, support of youth is one of the directions of state policy, and the necessary work in this field is being carried out.

"Our parliamentary work focuses on creating conditions for the free implementation of business activity within the framework of the law, and development of state support. Today, the procedure for creating a business includes two steps instead of the previous fifteen. Besides, we are actively discussing procedures to simplify business and measures to promote development and simplification of doing business," he noted.

According to the MP, many businessmen have business ideas that can be implemented, but a number of reasons prevent them from doing so.

"In this regard, our main tasks today are to simplify the legislative framework for businessmen, as well as expand state support and its tools. Young specialists need to develop their business skills in accordance with the new realities. They should be innovative, apply modern technologies, and a number of other instruments meeting the new requirements," added Mirkishili.