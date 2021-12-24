Azerbaijan to continue work launched in liberated lands in 2022 – President Ilham Aliyev’s special rep (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:46)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The work launched over the past year in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation will continue in 2022 according to schedule, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories (except for Shusha district), included in the Karabakh economic region, told reporters, Trend reports on Dec. 24.

Huseynov said that this work will be carried out on the basis of a strategic action plan, which outlines all the activities being carried out in the working groups, as well as the adopted special state program.

“The document entitled "National Priorities of Social and Economic Development: Azerbaijan 2030" outlines the return of former IDPs to the liberated territories,” special representative said. “The general plans have already been approved in some districts, this work is underway in other districts. We expect this work to complete next year.”

Huseynov stressed that construction of the railway lines in the Zangazur corridor will be continued next year according to the schedule.

“The implementation of the project of creating the necessary infrastructure and jobs for the return of citizens will be continued next year,” special representative added. “The representatives of small and medium-sized businesses are planned to be involved in the project.”