Ambassador talks India's tea exports, its share on Azerbaijan's market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Maryana Ahmadova - Trend:

The share of Indian tea in the Azerbaijani market is only five percent, Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bawitlung Vanlalvawna said during a business meeting within the Azerbaijan-India cooperation, Trend reports.

The ambassador reminded that India is one of the biggest exporters of tea in the world.

“India exports tea worth $800 million a year,” Vanlalvawna said. “The share of Indian tea in the Azerbaijani market is only five percent because Sri Lanka, Russia and other countries hold more advantageous positions in terms of location, as well as have good transport ties.”

“We believe that we will be able to create new opportunities for the further promotion of Indian tea in Azerbaijan,” the ambassador added.