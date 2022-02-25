Azercell supports its subscribers in Ukraine!

Due to the military situation in Ukraine, Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator “Azercell Telecom” LLC has uploaded AZN 50 to the balance of all its subscribers in Ukraine to ensure uninterrupted communication with their families and relatives. Subscribers received an SMS notification with the relevant content. The top-up initiative covers all postpaid and prepaid line subscribers.

It should be noted that Azercell's Call Center (general contact number *1111, for Prepaid line (Sim-Sim) subscribers (012) 490 49 49, for Postpaid line subscribers (012) 490 52 52) and the Online Support service are available 24 hours a day. Subscribers can also contact via Azercell's "Kabinetim" application:

https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/digital-solutions/kabinetim.html

Azercell wishes its subscribers and everyone peace and tranquility!