PwC Azerbaijan has sponsored Enactus Network Leadership Summit 2022

PwC Azerbaijan was one of the main sponsors of Enactus Network Leadership Summit 2022 organized by Enactus Azerbaijan in partnership with the Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations’ Union, the Youth Enlightenment Support Public Union.

The “Network Leadership Summit 2022” hosted by Baku for the first time in the South Caucasus, was attended by more than 60 members from 25 member countries of Enactus Platform. The agenda of the event was dedicated to the activities of the program leaders of the member countries over the past period, the potential action plan for 2023-2025 and the discussion of the next Enactus World Cup.

Fahri Mustafayev, Assurance Partner of PwC Azerbaijan, delivered a speech at the closing ceremony. By investing in young people, PwC Azerbaijan invests in the future of society and contributes to a more sustainable world. “Future leaders are growing among us, and we as PwC are ready to provide absolute support to engage the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders to use innovation and business principles in order to improve the world. Our mission is to support the preparation of individuals for the outside world”, said Fahri Mustafayev in his concluding remarks.

PwC is committed to support young talents and inspire them to improve the world through entrepreneurial action.

