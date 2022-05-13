Russia’s Tyumen region and Azerbaijan to sign agreement on co-op in different spheres

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Turnover of foreign trade between the Russian Tyumen region and Azerbaijan increased by 3.3 times in 2021, the information center of the Tyumen region government said, Trend reports citing TASS news agency.

Draft agreement on cooperation in trade, economic, scientific, technical and socio-cultural spheres is being prepared, the center said.

"Deputy Governor of Tyumen Region Andrey Panteleev met with Acting Consul General of Azerbaijan, Shohrat Mustafayev. They discussed issues of cooperation in the oil and gas sector, business development in Tyumen petrochemical complex, created on the basis of Russian Tobolsk petrochemical complex by Sibur (Russian petrochemical company),” the information center said.

Foreign trade turnover of the Tyumen region with Azerbaijan increased 3.3 times in 2021 and amounted to $2.43 million. Some $2.4 million of this volume of trade turnover was export, and import - $36,000.

