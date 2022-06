BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Azerbaijan’s Baku hosted a signing ceremony of a memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijani Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ) and the Hualing Free Industrial Zone (FIZ) in Kutaisi (Georgia), on June 29, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of Alat FEZ Valeh Alasgarov and Director General of Hualing FIZ Soso Nibladze.

An Azerbaijani-Georgian business forum is being held in Baku.