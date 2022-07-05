Azerbaijan taking measures to clean up Caspian Sea basin – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan is carrying out a number of activities to clean up the Caspian basin, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said at an international conference on ‘Caspian Sea level fluctuations in climate change, forecasts and adaptation measures’, on July 5, Trend reports.

According to Babayev, the ministry also conducts work and research on the issue of lowering the water level in the Caspian Sea.

"Regional cooperation is being carried out, in this direction, with experts, the countries of Caspian Sea region and specialized institutions," Babayev added.