Economic indicators of Azerbaijan in first half of year are satisfactory - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Azerbaijan's economic indicators for the first six months of this year are satisfactory, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on the air of Azerbaijan Television (AZTV) on Monday, Trend reports.

"The growth of the economy by more than 6 percent, the non-oil sector - by 9.6 percent demonstrates a healthy economic growth. In many countries of the world, economic growth is predicted to slow down this year, while all leading rating agencies, based on Azerbaijan's economic indicators for the first half of this year, are increasing their forecasts," he said.

Speaking about the factors that ensured economic growth, Jabbarov noted that, firstly, during the COVID-19 pandemic, consistent measures were taken by the state.

"The main goal was to ensure the continuation of the activities of enterprises, the preservation of jobs and ensuring the integrity of the economic structure. Secondly, we see the results of economic and structural reforms. Thirdly, it is related to the efficiency in the management of state enterprises. Another factor is the continuously evolving business environment. Finally, the oil and gas sector continues to play an important role in the Azerbaijani economy. As you know, in 2022 there was an increase in oil and gas prices on world exchanges," he added.