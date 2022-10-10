Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and EU may double - ITC

BAKU,Azerbaijan, October 10. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the EU has a potential to double over the next five years, Senior Trade Information Officer at the International Trade Centre (ITC) Paul Kelly said during the presentation of the digital trading platform of the European Union for the countries participating in the 'Eastern Partnership', Trend reports.

"The EU together with 'Eastern Partnership' accounts for 37 percent of Azerbaijan' trade turnover. However, this trade is relatively focused both in terms of products and destinations, leaving unexplored opportunities for diversification in most EU and 'Eastern Partnership' countries," he said.

According to Kelly, taking into account these possibilities in the next five years the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the EU can double and amount to 94 million euros and with 'Eastern Partnership' countries this indicator can reach 180 million euros.

The EaP Trade Helpdesk digital platform provides public and private entities with access to the convenient trade analytics which contributes to increase of trade between countries of 'Eastern Partnership' and the EU region by identifying the most promising markets and products for trade.

As part of this platform users will be able to use the help center to get advice from local exports, coordinated by Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).