Azerbaijan, Moldova developing economic relations – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan and Moldova are developing economic relations, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov said at a meeting with business representatives, Trend reports.

"The trade turnover between the two countries equaled $13.5 million from January through August 2022. Azerbaijan's exports to Moldova increased 13 times," the deputy minister noted.

He outlined the increase in bilateral investments as well. Thus, from 1995 to 2021, Azerbaijan has invested nearly $9.7 million in Moldova, while Moldova has invested $3.8 million.

"Of course, these figures can be far higher. We have lots of opportunities to enhance our cooperation, and today's meeting with business members will contribute to fruitful economic collaboration between the two countries," the official added.