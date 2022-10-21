“Baku Steel Company” expands its activity in the European markets (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijan-Poland Business Forum was organized in Baku Business Centre by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) jointly with the Polish Investment and Trade Agency.

Head of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev, member of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency Supervisory Board Zdzislav Sokal, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to Azerbaijan Rafal Poborski, trade representative of the Azerbaijan Republic in Central European countries Nemat Nagdaliyev and department manager of the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology of Poland Matsey Falkovski delivered speeches in the opening ceremony on 20 October. The speakers noted the great opportunities for expansion of the economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland and said that both countries are interested in development of these relations.

Then, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alat Free Economic Zone Valeh Alasgarov, Account Manager of the Port of Gdansk Authority of Poland Michal Stupak and expert of “Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego” Bank Felix Kobirski made presentations on activities of their entities.

“Baku Steel Company” CJSC - the largest metallurgical company not only in Azerbaijan, but in entire Caucasus - has signed memorandum on cooperation with 4 leading metallurgical companies of Poland, such as “Zystal”LLC, “Warstal A.M. Sp.z.o.o” LLC, “Touye Group Sp.z.o.o” LLC and “Kostal M.M Koneccy Sp.J” GP. In future this memorandum will enable the “Baku Steel Company” to sell its products not only in Poland, but also in the markets of other European countries.

Then the Business Forum continued in a form of bilateral business negotiations.

It should be noted that at present “Baku Steel Company” produces premium quality reinforcement bars, rolled-wire, square and round billets, seamless pipes, as well as cast products of various shape. It also produces channels, corners, I-beams, square and round rods. Since the day of establishment 20 years ago, the “Baku Steel Company” has become the renowned brand in Azerbaijan and in entire region and its products are highly demanded in local market, as well as exported to more than 20 countries of Europe, America and Asia.