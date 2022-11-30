Azerbaijan has great potential to export meat products to China - embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China increased from January through October 2022, Adviser on Economic and Trade Issues of the Chinese Embassy Ma Chi said on November 30 during a panel session within ‘Trade and Export’ forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Chi, this figure amounted to $240 million, up by 20 percent on annual basis.

He explained that the main products [in the trade turnover] are crude oil and chemical products.

"We invite Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to the annual exhibitions. These exhibitions are an excellent way to enter our market. Last time, 2,800 entrepreneurs from 145 countries took part in our exhibition," the adviser noted.

He further said that China welcomes the expansion of trade and economic relations with Azerbaijan.

"Given the huge consumer market of China, Azerbaijan has great potential to export meat products to China. For example, Brazil exported 1.7 million tons of meat worth $8.1 billion from January through October 2022," the adviser pointed out.

Besides, according to him, Azerbaijan has a good potential to invest in manufacturing.

"Of course, we are considering this direction mutually. I also consider it important to expand e-commerce between countries. For example, China's turnover through e-commerce in annual terms is $ 220 billion. Azerbaijan can benefit of this and attract a large currency flow into the country's economy," he added.