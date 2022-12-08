YASHAT Foundation names amount of donations from Azerbaijanis living abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. A total of over 1.04 million manat ($610,000) was donated by Azerbaijanis living abroad to Azerbaijan’s YASHAT Foundation, the foundation’s head Elvin Huseynov said on December 8 at a press conference on the two-year activities of the foundation in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Huseynov, this amount included 990,067 manat ($582,390), $10,180, 6,395 euro, 34,117 Turkish liras ($90.25), 2,844 rouble ($45.5), and 2,975 pound sterling ($3,623) collected from April 29, 2021 through May 31, 2021.

From May 25 through May 26, 2021, 5,061 manat ($2,980) was collected through SMS-donations.

