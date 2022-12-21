Review of procedures to make green corridor services more accessible to SMEs needed - SMBDA (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:39, December 20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. It is necessary to revise the procedures to make the use of green corridor services more accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), said Chairman of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov during the event "Customs reforms: challenges and opportunities", Trend reports.

According to him, the agency, jointly with representatives of the State Customs Committee, regularly conducts a number of events through various platforms in order to share information about the new rules and mechanisms in the customs sphere as well as to discuss other questions.

"In order to investigate the difficulties SMEs might face, with the participation of relevant government agencies, including the State Customs Committee, representatives, and business entities, a total of 6 industry meetings and educational events were held in 2022, in which about 200 business entities participated. During these meetings, answers to questions were given, and a number of appeals were registered for consideration on the spot," said Mammadov.

"At the same time, customs officials took an active part in the events of the public council under the agency in various fields," he added.

Speaking about the difficulties faced by entrepreneurs in some cases, in particular regarding the compensation of part of the declared value due to the inability to submit documentation for spoiled products after exporting food products, Mammadov noted that, it would be better to study the progressive experience, observed in international practice for the implementation of regulatory mechanisms in this area.

In addition, in some cases, prices higher than the actual ones are applied to both imported and exported products, which additionally leads to disputes with tax authorities. In this regard, according to Mammadov, it would be beneficial to consider the possibility of using simplified tools based on international experience.

"Also, one of the issues attracting attention is the simplification of SMEs' access to customs services. I believe that it is necessary to revise the procedures to make the use of green corridor services more accessible to SMEs," said Mammadov.

"I would also like to note that, in order to strengthen relations between the public and private sectors, a corresponding association uniting customs representatives is represented in the public council under the agency. This association will support effective activities in establishing operational contacts between entrepreneurs and customs authorities as well as closely cooperate with relevant government agencies," he added.