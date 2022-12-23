Main work on first toll road in Azerbaijan to complete by end of year - agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The main work on the first toll road in Azerbaijan will be completed by the end of the year, said Head of the Press Service of Azerbaijan State Agency for Automobile Roads Anar Najafli, Trend reports.

He noted that most of the work on the road has been completed.

"Asphalting works on most of the road have already been completed, and the main part of the work will be completed by the end of the year. Certain works will be completed in the first half of next year," he added.

Najafli noted that the construction of entry and exit points has already been completed on the road, and payment terminals and turnstiles have been installed.

The Baku-Guba-Russian border highway under construction will become the first toll expressway in the country.