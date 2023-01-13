"Baku SME House" provides wide range of services - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. "Baku SME House" is the biggest center for the provision of services to business entities in Azerbaijan, Head of the center Zaur Gasimbeyli told reports during the media tour, Trend reports.

"The third SME house opened in Baku is a single center for providing services to business entities. Previously, we had commissioned the SME houses in Yevlakh and Khachmaz. "Baku SME House" provides a wide range of services from dozens of government agencies and private organizations," he said.

According to him, there are centers of free training in the "Baku SME House".

Gasimbeyli said that the center also provides support for startups.

"We created the possibility of supporting these entities as well for the first time in "Baku SME House", he said.

The head of the "Baku SME House" noted that there are also logistics and transport services in the center.

"In the "Baku SME House" there are appropriate representatives of the Customs Committee, Azerbaijan Airlines, and other organizations. Here you can get all the services provided by these structures," he said.