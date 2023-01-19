Azerbaijan considers creating SME Investment Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan's SME Investment Fund may be created in the next six months, said Chairman of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov during the press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to him, the relevant negotiations with government institutions have already been held, and confirmation is expected from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance.

"The creation of this fund will contribute to the expansion of financial support mechanisms for business entities. It will also contribute to the implementation of new projects and will open access to foreign markets with those projects," he added.