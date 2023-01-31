FAO, Azerbaijan to sign agreement of second phase of cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. It is expected that FAO [Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations] and Azerbaijan will sign the second phase of cooperation by the end of 2023, said Bariz Mehdiyev, Assistant FAO Representative during the National Forum on Agriculture Advisory Services, Trend reports.

He mentioned that, as part of the cooperation, the parties are working on nine priority directions until 2025.

"Technical preparations are underway for the signing of the second phase of cooperation. This year, we expect to complete it and sign the corresponding agreement. Of course, in the future, we aim to continue cooperation with the Government of Azerbaijan in priority areas of the development of the agricultural sector," he said.

Mehdiyev added that Azerbaijan's nominal value of agricultural products grows by 4 percent per year.

FAO aims to support projects in the field of food and waste management in Azerbaijan. The parties have jointly implemented over 60 projects in the field of agriculture, in particular, the agricultural environment as well as food safety in the regions of the country have improved due to these projects.

National Forum on Agricultural Advisory Service (AAS) is the annual conference and programming event that brings together AAS actors that present their work and programs with the objectives of sharing and upgrading information and experiences, identifying new tendencies (political, economic, marketing, etc.) at the national level and determine and discuss priority technical topics of AAS nature. The AAS forum is also one of the mechanisms to inform government priorities and policies.