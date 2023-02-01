CBA, IMF prepare cybersecurity strategy for Azerbaijani banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are preparing a cybersecurity strategy for Azerbaijani banks, Farid Osmanov, CBA Executive Director, said at the press conference on changes in the interest rate, Trend reports.

According to him, this strategy is currently under discussion, and additional information is expected to be disclosed in the near future.

"Against the backdrop of digitalization and active transformation, the Central Bank continues to advise banks on strengthening the digital information system," he added.

