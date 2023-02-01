CBA ready to consider termination of Bank Melli Iran's license

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is ready to consider the termination of Bank Melli Iran's license, said Director General of the CBA Togrul Aliyev, Trend reports.

He made the remark while answering the question about the possibility of closing the branch of the Bank Melli Iran in Azerbaijan.

According to him, there has been no such appeal to date.

"We are considering the liquidation of the banking license on a voluntary basis, or, in the case of gross and repeated violations of the law," he added.

Will be updated