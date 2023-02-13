BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan uses Israeli experience in green restoration of Karabakh, Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said at the Azerbaijan-Israel Innovation Forum on the "Agriculture and Education" topic, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are at a high level and the countries have even greater potential for development.

"Last year, the Israeli Minister of Agriculture [Oded Forer who had been the minister until December 29, 2022] visited Azerbaijan, which created an additional impetus for the development of further relations in the field of agriculture and innovation in this sector. Israel has great opportunities and experience in this sector, and we cooperate closely," the Azerbaijani minister said.

He added that Azerbaijan is restoring the liberated territories on the basis of green technologies and is widely using Israeli experience in this area.