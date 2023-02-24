Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan's reforms in customs valuation to prevent entrepreneurs from additional expenditures - official

Economy Materials 24 February 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijan's reforms in the field of customs value determination will prevent additional financial costs and loss of time for entrepreneurs, First Deputy Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev said at a conference on the topic "Digital management platform and presentation of new economic initiatives", Trend reports.

"The reform process continues, the rules for the application of methods for determining the customs value will be defined by the Cabinet of Ministers. Currently, work is underway in this direction within the framework of the working group on international trade. Our main expectation from the reform, on the one hand, is to ensure that the customs value is correct, and on the other hand, that the value is determined on time," he said.

