Traffic regulation necessary for safety of tourists in Azerbaijan - Polish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Poland is ready to share its experience with Azerbaijan in the field of improving road safety, Polish Ambassador Rafal Poborski told reporters, Trend reports.

"The path we have traveled in Poland has proven that improving road safety affects not only the situation on the roads, but also the living conditions of the population,” Poborski said. “We are very pleased that today, as part of a twinning project to improve road safety in Azerbaijan, implemented jointly with the European Union, Poland will share its experience with our Azerbaijani partners."

According to him, improving road safety will also have an impact on the comfortable stay of tourists in the country.

"The EU-supported Road Safety Improvement Project will be able to provide a future for all of us, for our families, for tourists who increasingly come to Azerbaijan, including from my country - Poland. Road safety is an issue that affects all those who are here in Azerbaijan," the ambassador added.

Previously, Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Shahin Ismayilov noted that the project related to improving road safety in Azerbaijan, with the budget of one million euro, is planned to be implemented within two years - until October 2024.

The EU has implemented roughly 400 projects worth 224 million euro in Azerbaijan for 15 years of the EU Delegation's activity. Over 50 twinning projects have been implemented in the country jointly with experts, public agencies of the EU member states, as well as the government institutions of Azerbaijan.