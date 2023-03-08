AZPROMO talks details of memorandum with Latvian Investment Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The Investment and Development Agency of Latvia and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) will sign a memorandum of understanding on March 9, head of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev told Trend.

According to him, within the framework of this document, the parties plan to provide complementary support among themselves.

"The Latvian agency has over 70 export support mechanisms and we plan to study them and introduce them in Azerbaijan. Also, the Latvian side is interested in our mechanisms to support exports and exporters, and we will be ready to share our experience," he said.

Abdullayev added that the signing of this document will expand trade and economic relations between the countries.