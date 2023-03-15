Kazakhstan's QazTrade to launch trade mission to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Kazakhstan’s "QazTrade" Trade Policy Development Center" will launch a trade mission to Azerbaijan, to be held from 4 April through 6 April 2023, a source at the diplomatic representation told Trend.

The main objective of the mission is to enable Kazakh enterprises to establish contacts with Azerbaijani counterparts, potential exporters, importers, and distributors. The source added that QazTrade hopes that the launch of the mission will extend the network of Kazakh businesses and contribute to the growth of economic relations between the two nations.

QazTrade will cover the expenses of one participant per company and invites interested enterprises to nominate a delegate that will represent their company.

QazTrade, established in 2006, aims to assist Kazakh businesses in expanding their operations and creating opportunities for international cooperation. QazTrade studies and identifies issues of the nationwide trading system and takes part in the implementation of the trade policy of Kazakhstan.