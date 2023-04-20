GSMA M360 Eurasia 2023 will convene global mobile industry leaders in Baku

The GSMA will host M360 Eurasia between 16th – 17th May 2023 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baku, Azerbaijan, marking the first iteration of the GSMA’s M360 Series in 2023.

M360 Eurasia is brought to Baku in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Host Sponsor, Azercell. The GSMA looks forward to welcoming representatives of the telecoms ecosystem and adjacent industries from across the region. Attendees can register for their digital event pass here.

Presented by the GSMA, M360 is a series of global events that unifies the regional mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver the innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. M360 invites senior executives in mobile and adjacent industries to learn together, discuss the key topics that are impacting the mobile industry on both a localised and global scale, and network with peers.

M360 Eurasia 2023 is taking place as progress in the Eurasia region continues, with mobile technology helping to build the digitally powered economy of the future. Renowned global and regional experts from the connectivity ecosystem will convene at the event to discuss the conference’s key trends including next-generation networks, digitalisation, AI and the increasing importance of digital inclusion.

Shaping a common digital future

The GSMA will welcome leaders in connectivity to its roster of keynote speakers for M360 Eurasia, who will discuss topics such as Industry 4.0, FinTech, Cybersecurity and 5G. Delegates include representatives of global mobile operators, device manufacturers, government ministries in Azerbaijan and beyond, technology providers and more.

Recently announced speakers include: