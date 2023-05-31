Azerbaijan begins work on establishing national cybersecurity index

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Azerbaijan has begun work on the formation of a national cybersecurity index, Chairman of the Board of the "Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan" Public Association Elvin Balajanov said during the second national cybersecurity Forum, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has started work on the formation of a national cybersecurity index. The Association of Cybersecurity Organizations is interested in cooperation with the countries of the region in the field of cybersecurity," he said.

