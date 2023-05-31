Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijan begins work on establishing national cybersecurity index

Economy Materials 31 May 2023 11:58 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan begins work on establishing national cybersecurity index

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Azerbaijan has begun work on the formation of a national cybersecurity index, Chairman of the Board of the "Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan" Public Association Elvin Balajanov said during the second national cybersecurity Forum, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has started work on the formation of a national cybersecurity index. The Association of Cybersecurity Organizations is interested in cooperation with the countries of the region in the field of cybersecurity," he said.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more