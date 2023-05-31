bp talks possibility of resuming oil supplies via Baku-Supsa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Resumption of deliveries via Baku-Supsa isn't expected yet, Vice President for Communications and External Relations of BP in the Caspian region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli told the reporters on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

"We have not been using the Baku-Supsa pipeline for some time now. Deliveries are carried out via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline," he said.

Baku-Supsa or Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP) transports oil from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) to Supsa on the Black Sea coast of Georgia. Exports through the pipeline have been suspended since May 2022 due to a lack of nominations from the shipper group.

The length of the pipeline is 837 kilometers. Its throughput capacity exceeds 7 million tons of oil per year (145,000 barrels per day). The pipeline operator is bp. The final point of oil transportation is the Black Sea port of Supsa in Georgia. Then the oil is transported by tankers to consumers in Europe.