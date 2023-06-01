“Baku Steel Company” CJSC participates in the 28th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition (PHOTO/VIDEO)

“Baku Steel Company” CJSC participates in the 28th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition held at the Baku Expo Center from May 31 to June 2.

The exhibition hosting 326 companies from 37 countries takes place within the framework of the Baku Energy Week, the most prestigious event in the Caspian region, that will be held from May 31 to June 3 this year.

The largest metallurgical company in the Caucasus Baku Steel Company CJSC, being one of the main sponsors of the exhibition, that is held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week, presented a large stand demonstrating high-quality square and round billets, seamless pipes durable to high depth pressure and used in oil and gas production projects, rebars of various sizes, wire rods, shaped castings etc. Representatives and distributors of local and foreign companies from various fields are closely interested in “Baku Steel Company” CJSC from the moment of the opening of the exhibition. Officials of the company are holding regular business meetings and negotiations with them.

Main expectations of the Baku Steel Company CJSC from the Baku Energy Week and the exhibition are to establish business relations with various international and local companies, expand the scale of the sales market, and find reliable partners.

It should be noted that the new generation continuous casting machine (CCM) with a radius of 10,25 m installed last year will allow the enterprise to produce more high-quality products by saving time and reducing waste. As a continuation of the process, vacuum degassing and closed casting systems, which are currently being installed on the basis of innovative technology, will allow to purify steel from non–metallic compounds and to produce a higher quality steel for machine – building, military – defense industry, aviation and etc.

The products of “Baku Steel Company” CJSC, which have certificates of international standards such as ISO, EN, DIN, ASTM, and meet all the requirements and conditions of German and US standards, have been exported to more than 20 countries in Europe, America and Asia during the company's 22 years of operation.

Pipes of Baku Steel Company CJSC, which is the only representative of the region among the 170 members of the World Steel Association, which is considered the leading and prestigious international organization of world metallurgists, have been exported to the United States as of 2023.

Those who want to get acquainted with the products offered by "Baku Steel Company" CJSC more closely and to cooperate with the company can visit the stand number 1C314 at the exhibition.